Mundo
14:17Un potente terremoto sacude Japón | Vídeos

Internacional
Un potente terremoto sacude Japón | Vídeos
Un potente terremoto sacude Japón | Vídeos
Un terremoto de magnitud 7.1 sacudió el nordeste de Japón, informa la Agencia Meteorológica del país. No hay alerta de tsunami. 13.02.2021, Sputnik Mundo
El epicentro del sismo se situó a 90 kilómetros de la ciudad de Namie, a 50 kilómetros de profundidad.Están examinando el posible impacto del terremoto en funcionamiento de la central nuclear de Fukushima.
tsunami, terremoto, japón

Un potente terremoto sacude Japón | Vídeos

14:17 13.02.2021 (actualizado: 14:58 13.02.2021)
© AP Photo
Terremoto (imagen referencial)
© AP Photo
Información en desarrollo
Un terremoto de magnitud 7.1 sacudió el nordeste de Japón, informa la Agencia Meteorológica del país. No hay alerta de tsunami.
El epicentro del sismo se situó a 90 kilómetros de la ciudad de Namie, a 50 kilómetros de profundidad.
Están examinando el posible impacto del terremoto en funcionamiento de la central nuclear de Fukushima.
