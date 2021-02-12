¡Usted se ha registrado con éxito!
Por favor, haga clic en el enlace del correo electrónico enviado a
Mundo

Para mejorar el funcionamiento de nuestra web mostrándole las noticias y los anuncios más relevantes, recopilamos la información técnica de su cuenta de manera completamente anónima utilizando herramientas de terceros. Si desea conocer los detalles de cómo tratamos sus datos personales, puede revisar nuestra Política de privacidad. También encontrará en nuestra 'Política de cookies y de inicio de sesión automático' información detallada sobre las herramientas que utilizamos con ese fin.

Al hacer clic en 'Aceptar y cerrar', nos da su consentimiento para que recopilemos sus datos personales con el objetivo de cumplir con lo indicado anteriormente.

Puede retirar su consentimiento siguiendo los pasos que figuran en nuestra Política de privacidad.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20210212/un-sismo-sacude-la-india-1102302582.html
Un sismo sacude la India | Vídeos
Un sismo sacude la India | Vídeos
Un terremoto de magnitud 6,3 se registró en Punyab (norte), la India, informó el Centro Nacional de Seismología. 12.02.2021, Sputnik Mundo
2021-02-12T17:30+0000
2021-02-12T17:59+0000
terremoto
la india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/108949/49/1089494993_0:194:3072:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_9a08e46ed5f1e78bf531747beeef1ad8.jpg
El epicentro del sismo se localizó a una profundidad de 74 kilómetros. Los temblores se sintieron también en la capital del país, Nueva Delhi y en algunas partes de Pakistán. Por ahora no hay información sobre pérdidas humanas ni materiales.
Sputnik Mundo
contacto@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
157
60
2021
Sputnik Mundo
contacto@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
157
60
Noticias
es_ES
Sputnik Mundo
contacto@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
157
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/108949/49/1089494993_57:0:2788:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6abf6ff1d9d0874e97b187e7d622b7d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik Mundo
contacto@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
157
60
terremoto, la india

Un sismo sacude la India | Vídeos

17:30 12.02.2021 (actualizado: 17:59 12.02.2021)
CC BY 2.0 / ray_explores / Seismograph, San Juan Bautista MissionUn sismógrafo
Un sismógrafo - Sputnik Mundo, 1920, 12.02.2021
CC BY 2.0 / ray_explores / Seismograph, San Juan Bautista Mission
Síguenos en
Un terremoto de magnitud 6,3 se registró en Punyab (norte), la India, informó el Centro Nacional de Seismología.
El epicentro del sismo se localizó a una profundidad de 74 kilómetros.
Los temblores se sintieron también en la capital del país, Nueva Delhi y en algunas partes de Pakistán.
Por ahora no hay información sobre pérdidas humanas ni materiales.
100050
Comentar
Internacional
América Latina
Política
Economía
Sociedad
Defensa
Ciencia
Opinión & Análisis
Multimedia
Radio
© 2021 Sputnik. Todos los derechos reservados. 18+
Lo último
0
Recientes primeroAntiguos primero
loader
EN VIVO
Заголовок открываемого материала
Para participar en la conversación,
inicie sesión o regístrese.
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Internacional
InternationalEnglishInglésMundoEspañolEspañol
Europa
DeutschlandDeutschAlemánFranceFrançaisFrancésΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGriegoItaliaItalianoItalianoČeská republikaČeštinaChecoPolskaPolskiPolacoСрбиjаСрпскиSerbioLatvijaLatviešuLetónLietuvaLietuviųLituanoMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavoБеларусьБеларускiBielorruso
Cáucaso
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbjasioԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenioAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaiyanoХуссар ИрыстонИронауOsetioსაქართველოქართულიGeorgiano
Oriente Medio
Sputnik عربيArabicÁrabeTürkiyeTürkçeTurcoSputnik ایرانPersianFarsiSputnik افغانستانDariDarí
Asia Central
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazajoКыргызстанКыргызчаKirguísOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekoТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTayiko
Asia del este y sureste
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamita日本日本語Japonés俄罗斯卫星通讯社简化中文Chino (simplificado)俄罗斯卫星通讯社繁體中文Chino (tradicional)
América Latina
BrasilPortuguêsPortugués
Lo últimoAl Filo
18:47Jefa del Tesoro: EEUU está comprometido con el G7 para tratar problemas globales
18:42Depresión, el lado oscuro del fútbol
18:36Hallan el gen que diferencia a los humanos de los neandertales
18:32Instagram expulsará a los usuarios que escriban insultos racistas: ¿cómo lo logrará?
18:29El secreto de la longevidad de Isabel II podría estar en un hábito nocturno
18:25Ponen a prueba la firmeza de los militares chinos con una extrema maniobra | Vídeo
18:18Relatora especial de la ONU insta a EEUU a dejar sin efecto las sanciones contra Venezuela
18:18Lavrov: Occidente sigue una política de contención agresiva de Rusia
18:15Huawei busca crear un 'asesino' de la PlayStation 5
18:12La Fuerza Aérea de EEUU envía avión de vigilancia de ataque por radar a una base en Alemania
18:06Argentina inicia las clases la semana próxima con un sistema de "presencialidad cuidada"
17:59La Cancillería afirma que a Argentina le preocupa el submarino de EEUU en el Atlántico Sur
17:53España suma 14.581 nuevos contagios y baja la incidencia de 500 por primera vez en un mes
17:47La primera vacunada en Brasil contra el COVID-19 recibe la segunda dosis
17:46La familia Franco ya no es la propietaria de un palacio en Galicia, pero se la resarce
17:41La OMS está al tanto de reinfección con nuevas cepas de coronavirus
17:34El Parlamento boliviano aprueba amnistía para Morales y más de un millar de "perseguidos"
17:30Un sismo sacude la India | Vídeos
17:30Entra en el año del Buey: el mundo celebra el Año Nuevo lunar 2021
17:28Venezolanos en situación irregular en Perú recibirán vacuna contra el COVID-19