Un sismo sacude la India | Vídeos
Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 12-02-2021, 22:31:33 IST, Lat: 38.00 & Long: 73.58, Depth: 74 Km ,Location: 285km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistanfor more information https://t.co/PxX3VNYiFY @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/2F8ndn7p5v— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 12, 2021
Earthquake in Jammu & Kashmir to #Delhi_NCR— Ghewar Marwadi #IAS (@GhewarBishnoiB) February 12, 2021
Just felt major tremors at hotel in Jammu. And aftershocks moments later.#earthquake #JammmuKasmir pic.twitter.com/OFDPQkDXqA
#earthquake #BREAKING | Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR and parts of north India
Strong earthquake shakes Kashmir, epicentre in Tajikistan— Anthony Saldanha (@AnthSald) February 12, 2021
Noida & Uttarakhand also felt tremors @KPadmaRan1 @priyanonlinepic.twitter.com/DuZqvnjW1J